UH swim and dive captures Phill Hansel Invitational title

UH swimming and diving convincingly won its sixth straight Phill Hansel Invitational Saturday with the help of several new top-10 program finishes during the weekend.

The first day of competition saw the Cougars finish the day in first place as freshmen Virag Peter and Alondra Ortiz finished first and second in the 200-yard individual medley, recording the fifth and sixth-best times in UH history in the event.

Sophomore Emma Wright would help the Cougars earn points by contributing to two second-place finishes in two relay events, while UH would earn the top three spots in 1-meter diving led by sophomore Josie Graves.

UH extended its lead on the second day with four more top-10 times in program history, with Peter and Ortiz again entering their names in that group in the 100-yard breaststroke and 400-yard individual medley.

Freshman Landry Hadder ended up right behind Ortiz in the event finishing second and fourth all-time for UH. Another freshman, Noor El Gendy, swam the eight-best time in program history in the 100-yard butterfly.

UH divers dominated on the second day, taking the top four spots in the 3-meter dive.

The final day ended with UH finishing 395 points better than second-place Tulane.

Ortiz and Peter added top-10 times while senior Audrey McKinnon and junior Sophie Anderson recorded the seventh and 10th-best times in UH history in the 200-yard breaststroke.

