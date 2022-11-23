UH volleyball clinches share of AAC regular-season title

For the third time in program history and the first time as a member of the American Athletic Conference, No. 22 UH volleyball has clinched at least a share of a regular-season conference title after defeating USF on Wednesday afternoon in Tampa, Florida.

After a sloppy 25-17 first-set loss that featured 10 UH errors, the Cougars cleaned things up and ended up on the other side of a 25-17 second set to even the match.

Sets three was tight but a string of late blocks powered UH to a 25-18 victory.

The Cougars closed things out in dominant fashion, taking the fourth set 25-16 to extend the longest win streak in program history to 20 straight victories and claim the program’s first conference title since 1999.

Senior outside hitter Abbie Jackson led UH with 12 kills. Senior setter Morgan Janda had a match-high 21 assists and junior libero Kate Georgiades led all players with 24 digs.

UH, now a perfect 19-0 in AAC play, can win the conference championship outright and receive an automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament with a victory over No. 23 UCF in its regular-season finale on Friday afternoon in Orlando, Florida.

[email protected]