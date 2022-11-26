No. 2 UH survives scare against Kent State

During a week when No. 1 and No. 3 fell, second-ranked Houston didn’t falter under pressure.

Down one with less than a minute remaining, junior point guard Jamal Shead drove to his right and banked in a layup. A couple of defensive stops and four perfect free throws from senior guard Marcus Sasser and UH survived the upset, defeating Kent State 49-44.

Sasser finished with a game-high 19 points. Junior forward J’Wan Roberts recorded his second double-double of the season, scoring 11 points to go along with 14 rebounds.

The win likely cemented the Cougars’ spot as the new top-ranked team in the AP poll come Monday morning.

Turnovers, which UH committed a season-high 23, kept Kent State in the game despite being held to just 23.8 percent shooting from the field.

The Golden Flashes jumped out to an early 10-point lead, UH’s largest deficit of the season, and led all the way until the 1:24 mark of the first half when Sasser drilled a pair of free throws to give the Cougars their first lead of the afternoon.

UH held Kent State without a field goal for the final 8 minutes, 30 seconds of the first half.

The Cougars once again found themselves in a hole as the Golden Flashes opened up the second half on an 8-0 run.

Back-to-back 3s, UH’s first two of the game, from junior guard Tramon Mark and Sasser tied the game, sparking a 15-0 Cougars’ run midway through the second half.

