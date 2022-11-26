side bar
Sunday, November 27, 2022

Football

UH football: WR Sam Brown slaps Tulsa player after loss

By November 26, 2022

UH is investigating an incident involving receiver Sam Brown following the Cougars' loss to Tulsa on Saturday night. | Courtesy of UH athletics

Following UH’s 37-30 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night, redshirt freshman receiver Sam Brown appeared to slap a Tulsa player in a brief exchange caught on camera.

Although head coach Dana Holgorsen acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident in his postgame remarks, he and athletic director Chris Pezman released a joint statement shortly afterward.

“We are aware of an incident that took place following tonight’s game involving one of our players,” the statement read. “This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program. We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

