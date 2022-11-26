UH football: WR Sam Brown slaps Tulsa player after loss

Following UH’s 37-30 loss to Tulsa on Saturday night, redshirt freshman receiver Sam Brown appeared to slap a Tulsa player in a brief exchange caught on camera.

Camera shows Houston’s Sam Brown slap a Tulsa player after the game pic.twitter.com/BvRLxRj5Rz — Joseph Duarte (@Joseph_Duarte) November 27, 2022

Although head coach Dana Holgorsen acknowledged that he was not aware of the incident in his postgame remarks, he and athletic director Chris Pezman released a joint statement shortly afterward.

“We are aware of an incident that took place following tonight’s game involving one of our players,” the statement read. “This type of conduct is taken very seriously, and the behavior is not reflective of our values or the standards of our program. We are in the process of gathering more information and will take the appropriate steps moving forward.”

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

