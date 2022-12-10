Down goes No. 1: UH blows 15-point lead to No. 8 Alabama

Different year, same result.

While this year’s game did not come down to the buzzer, No. 1 UH choked away a 15-point second-half lead as eighth-ranked Alabama stunned the Cougars with a 71-65 victory in front of a record-breaking 7,718 Fertitta Center crowd.

This was the second time the Crimson Tide knocked off No. 1 this season, having defeated top-ranked North Carolina at the Phil Knight Invitational over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Jamal Shead led UH with a season-high 19 points, including a poster dunk on Alabama’s 6-foot-8-inch Noah Gurley late in the first half.

Preseason All-American guard Marcus Sasser could not find his touch, being held without a field goal in the first half and finishing with with nine points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Trailing for the majority of the game’s first 20 minutes, UH used a 10-0 run, spanning from the closing minute of the first half and extending into its first two possessions of the second half, to build a lead that grew as large as 15 points.

The Crimson Tide stormed back, outscoring the Cougars by 21 points from that point on.

Tramon Mark, UH’s other source of offense, fouled out with 8:09 left in the game. Mark finished with 10 points.

