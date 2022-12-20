UH football adds former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith through transfer portal

Former Texas Tech quarterback Donovan Smith will transfer to Houston for the 2023 college football season, he announced on his Instagram.

Smith, who started for the Red Raiders against the Cougars’ in their second game of the 2022 season, tossed 36 completions for 350 passing yards and two touchdowns including the game winning 9-yard rushing touchdown in double overtime.

UH head coach Dana Holgorsen had previously stated the program’s interest in adding talent at the quarterback position through the transfer portal.

In 12 games this season, Smith has 146 completions for 1505 passing yards, 12 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions along with 116 rushing yards, seven rushing touchdowns and one receiving touchdown in four starts.

Smith will join the Cougars before their first season in the Big 12 Conference and will have three years of eligibility available.

