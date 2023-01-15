UH women’s basketball drops close game to Tulsa

The Houston women’s basketball dropped its first American Athletic Conference game of the season in a tight 80-78 road loss against.

The Cougars now fall to an overall record of 6-11, snapping a three game winning streak to open conference plays as they now sit 3-1 in the AAC.

Tulsa had the upper hand to start with a 9-2 run in the early going. The Cougars responded with a 5-0 run before Tulsa hopped on a 13-2 run to end the first quarter and a 28-15 lead.

Early in the second quarter, UH cut its 15-point deficit to three points at 30-33. Despite closing in the Golden Hurricane, the Cougars trailed by 10 points going into halftime down 42-32.

After an even third quarter between both sides, the Cougars picked up the pace to spark a comeback bid. UH outscored Tulsa 18-6 in the fourth quarter as it cut a 14-point deficit to five points.

Despite a 3-pointer by junior guard Laila Blair with one second remaining, the comeback came up short as Tulsa pulled away with the win.

Senior forward Bria Patterson finished the game with 17 points and five rebounds while Blair posted 16 points with four rebounds.

Junior forward Kamryn Jones recorded her first career double-double she finished with 16 points and 14 rebounds.

UH will now return home as it prepares to play host to South Florida on Wednesday at Fertitta Center.

