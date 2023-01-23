UH tennis picks up first win of the season

The Houston tennis team earned their first win of the season with a 6-1 victory over UT-Rio Grande Valley in Waco on Sunday.

The Cougars now improve to 1-2 on the season, winning the doubles point and picking up five singles wins. The win comes after UH came off a 7-0 loss to No. 5 Texas A&M on Tuesday in its first match of the spring.

On Saturday, UH fell to Baylor 6-1. In doubles, the Cougars lost both matches 6-1 and 6-4 on court one. However, UH later earned the lone point of the match after senior Azul Pedemonti defeated Baylor’s Daniella Dimitrov 6-1 and 6-4 on court four.

On Sunday, the Cougars’ doubles team of juniors Laura Slisane and Blana Cortijo Parreno beat the Vaqueros 6-2. On court one, the Cougars’ team of sophomore Elena Trencheva and freshman Sophie Schouten pulled through late to come up with a 7-6 win.

The Cougars continued their dominance into singles as Pedemonti and Parreno each won in straight sets, with Parreno making her singles season debut. UH earned two more points with Slisane winning in three sets and Schouten getting it done in straight sets.

Finally in the tiebreaker, sophomore Maria Dzemesckhevich of Moscow, Russia sealed the victory for the Cougars winning (7-6 (1), 4-6, 1-0 (8).

Houston will now return home to open the home schedule with a three-match slate starting against Elon on Friday.

