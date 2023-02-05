UH tennis dominates in doubleheader sweep of Prairie View A&M

The UH tennis team swept its doubleheader against Prairie View A&M on Friday, outscoring the Panthers 11-0 to improve to 4-3 on the season.

The Cougars started off the by day taking two of the three doubles matches. The other was unfinished.

UH won take five of the six singles matches, the other ending in a draw.

In match two, UH took all three doubles sets including a 6-0 victory for the pair of sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich and freshman Sonya Kovalenko.

Half of the singles matches were decided as unfinished, but UH won the other three to complete the sweep in the doubleheader.

