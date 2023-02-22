Gas line break reported near Cougar Place, notice sent to avoid area

A gas line break near Cougar Place has been reported and the UH Alert System has advised everyone to avoid the area.

The gas line break is near the intersection of Cougar Village Drive, Cougar Place and Cullen Blvd.

The Science Teaching Laboratory has been closed due to the leak, but no other buildings have been impacted at this time.

While there is no timeline of when the leak will be fixed, emergency crews are on the scene and beginning repairs.

