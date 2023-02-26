UH track and field reaches podium at AAC Championships

The Houston track and field team wrapped up its indoor season at the American Indoor Championships with the men finishing second overall and women finishing third.

Junior Shaun Maswanganyi continued his stellar season by winning the 60-meter dash with a time of 6.67 seconds. He followed up with more gold in the 200-meter, clocking in at 20.79 seconds. Maswanganyi also finished third in the long jump.

The Cougars dominated the 800-meter as senior Kelly-Ann Beckford took first with a meet record time of 2:05.44 while senior Devin Vallejo won the men’s event with a time of 1:51.42.

Junior Christyan Sampy added more gold to the Cougars collection as he won the men’s pole vault crown after clearing a height of 5.54 meters.

Senior Nu’uausala Tuilefano dominated in the women’s shot put, launching a meet-record throw of 17.46 meters. No other competitor came within two meters of Tuilefano’s mark.

Senior Priscilla Adejokun followed up by winning the women’s weight throw at a distance of 22.12 meters.

The squad of Iman Babineaux, Kelly-Ann Beckford, Linesha Thompson, and Sydni Townsend won the 4×400 meter relay with a time of 3:37.

The men finished second overall as they scored 126 points, just 17 points behind champions Cincinnati.

The women finished in third place, scoring 86 points to finish behind UCF and Cincinnati.

Overall the Cougars crowned nine individual champions with eleven additional podium finishes, concluding their indoor season.

Maswanganyi was named the Most Value Performer of the meet for his efforts.

[email protected]