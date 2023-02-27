Holding steady: UH stays at No. 1 in latest AP poll

With under two weeks until Selection Sunday, Houston remained at No. 1 in the latest AP poll released on Monday morning.

The Cougars (27-2, 15-1 AAC) went 2-0 over the past week with victories over Tulane and East Carolina to clinch their second straight American Athletic Conference regular-season title and fourth in the past five years.

UH, a team that currently holds the top spot in both the NCAA NET rankings and KenPom ratings, has won nine games in a row and 18 of their last 19.

With two games left in the regular season, the Cougars are projected to be the Midwest Region’s top seed which would be just the second time in program history that UH held a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament, the other coming in 1983.

This is UH’s sixth week occupying the AP poll this season. The Cougars received 49 of the 62 first-place votes.

