Moving out will teach you new things about yourself

If your situation allows it, moving out of your parent’s house might be a decision that teaches you more than you’ll ever imagine.

As you enter adulthood, independence is something you might find yourself battling with.

There are many ways to become independent and the answer differs for every person. Independence might mean being able to do whatever you want whenever you want. It might also mean owning your own car or apartment and even holding a job.

Whatever it may be, there is a common consensus that living on your own is the epitome of independence.

As of right now, over half of young adults are living with their parents. To be clear, there is nothing wrong with living with your parents. If anything, it’s a commendable decision once you look at the current economy.

However, if you feel like there is no more room for you to grow under your parent’s watchful eye, moving out might bring you more breathing room.

Of course, you must take into consideration your mental health, your expenses and your ability to be responsible for every aspect of your life. It sounds scary but it’s true when they say your parents will not be there forever.

By moving out and living on your own, there will be a lot of things you’ll be able to do that you probably weren’t able to under your parent’s roof. Suddenly, you can decide when and where you want to go, what groceries you want to buy, how much of your paycheck will end up in savings and maybe even the possibility of getting a pet.

It teaches you new skills as suddenly the responsibilities your parents used to have over you are now in your hands.

The new feeling of autonomy might be overwhelming but if you set boundaries for yourself and plan accordingly, this new level of freedom might be liberating.

The whole point of moving out and living on your own is to figure out who you are without the interference of others. If you continue to stay in a place that hones harmful or old ideologies, it’ll be harder for you to grow out of them.

Again, it’s possible to still grow despite living at home but it’s easier to develop your own thoughts and feelings about things when you are in a new environment.

Self-expression is easier to do without a watchful eye and everyone can agree that sometimes parents hold you back from living your true self. They might have their children’s best interests at heart but with each new generation, new cultures and forms of self-expression might not match those of the older generation.

Moving out is not a decision to be made on a whim and sometimes it’s the only answer for people who live in a suffocating home environment.

But if you have the resources and confidence to move out, you should do it.

