UH baseball gets back in win column against Texas Southern
UH baseball ended its two-game losing skid with an 8-5 win against Third Ward rival Texas Southern on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.
UH was first to get on the scoreboard, going up 1-0 on a solo home run by third baseman Zach Arnold.
In the top of the second inning, Texas Southern plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead.
Texas Southern’s lead, though, was brief.
The bottom of the second inning saw the Cougars put up five of runs to take a commanding lead early, highlighted by an unearned run on a balk, RBIs on singles from junior utility players Justin Murray and Alex Lopez and a double from sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens that brought two runs home.
A single run on a wild pitch in the top of the third put Texas Southern on the board for a third time.
The Cougars’ final two runs both came in the bottom of the fourth, on a Lopez ground out and a fly out from junior catcher Anthony Tulimero, respectively.
Right-handed reliever Travis Phelps earned the win, giving up one run while striking out five over two innings pitched.