UH baseball gets back in win column against Texas Southern

UH baseball ended its two-game losing skid with an 8-5 win against Third Ward rival Texas Southern on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

UH was first to get on the scoreboard, going up 1-0 on a solo home run by third baseman Zach Arnold.

In the top of the second inning, Texas Southern plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Texas Southern’s lead, though, was brief.

The bottom of the second inning saw the Cougars put up five of runs to take a commanding lead early, highlighted by an unearned run on a balk, RBIs on singles from junior utility players Justin Murray and Alex Lopez and a double from sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens that brought two runs home.

A single run on a wild pitch in the top of the third put Texas Southern on the board for a third time.

The Cougars’ final two runs both came in the bottom of the fourth, on a Lopez ground out and a fly out from junior catcher Anthony Tulimero, respectively.

Right-handed reliever Travis Phelps earned the win, giving up one run while striking out five over two innings pitched.

