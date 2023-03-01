side bar
logo
Thursday, March 2, 2023

Baseball

UH baseball gets back in win column against Texas Southern

By March 1, 2023

UH baseball third baseman Zach Arnold hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning in the Cougars' win over Texas Southern on Tuesday night. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

UH baseball third baseman Zach Arnold hit his first home run of the season in the bottom of the first inning in the Cougars’ win over Texas Southern on Tuesday night. | Oscar Herrera/The Cougar

UH baseball ended its two-game losing skid with an 8-5 win against Third Ward rival Texas Southern on Tuesday night at Schroeder Park.

UH was first to get on the scoreboard, going up 1-0 on a solo home run by third baseman Zach Arnold.

In the top of the second inning, Texas Southern plated two runs to take a 2-1 lead.

Texas Southern’s lead, though, was brief.

The bottom of the second inning saw the Cougars put up five of runs to take a commanding lead early, highlighted by an unearned run on a balk, RBIs on singles from junior utility players Justin Murray and Alex Lopez and a double from sophomore outfielder Cameron Nickens that brought two runs home.

A single run on a wild pitch in the top of the third put Texas Southern on the board for a third time.

The Cougars’ final two runs both came in the bottom of the fourth, on a Lopez ground out and a fly out from junior catcher Anthony Tulimero, respectively.

Right-handed reliever Travis Phelps earned the win, giving up one run while striking out five over two innings pitched.

[email protected]

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

  • Sign up for our Email Edition

  • Follow us on Twitter

  • Polls

    How are your classes going so far?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑