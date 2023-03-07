UH women’s basketball moves on to AAC Tournament semifinals

Houston woman’s basketball routed SMU 52-33 in the American Athletic Conference Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday afternoon at Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Junior guard Lalia Blair led the way with 12 points, eight assists and five rebounds.

UH, the tournament’s No. 4 seed, will take on No. 8 Wichita State, who knocked off top-seeded South Florida, Wednesday at 4 p.m. for a spot in the title game.

After the Mustangs began the game on a 5-0 run, the Cougars responded with 13 unanswered points. UH held SMU scoreless over the final 7 minutes, 22 seconds of the first quarter.

The second quarter was all UH as the Cougars forced 10 SMU turnovers to extend their lead to 24-11 going into the half.

The Cougars came out hot to begin the third quarter as Blair hit a pair of 3s to extend the lead to 21 points.

UH rolled from there, cruising to the win.

Graduate forward Tatyana Hill finished with a game-high 13 rebounds.

