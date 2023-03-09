UH women’s basketball collapses in AAC title game, misses out on NCAA bid

The UH women’s basketball team lost a 46-44 heartbreaker to East Carolina in the AAC Tournament title game, missing a chance to automatically qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

The Cougars’ defense was on display in the first quarter. UH held ECU to 1-for-17 from the field, taking an 11-2 lead after the first quarter.

UH led at halftime 23-16. Senior Tatyana Hill led the team in points with seven, while junior Kamryn Jones followed with five points of her own.

The Pirates came out of the half ready to play. East Carolina outscored UH 14-7 and tied the game 30-30 at the end of the third quarter.

The fourth quarter was a slugfest. The teams were scoring on each side, keeping it close. However, East Carolina closed the game on a 6-2 run to come out victorious in a 46-44 nailbiter.

Jones finished the game with 13 points. Both senior Bria Patterson and Hill followed with 11 points.

UH ended the season 15-16 overall and 10-5 in the AAC.

