Marcus Sasser leaves AAC Tournament semifinal game with apparent groin injury

FORT WORTH — Houston guard Marcus Sasser left Saturday’s American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal game against Cincinnati with an apparent groin injury.

Trying to make a move with the ball in his hands, Sasser slipped and went down on his own with 6:57 remaining in the first half. Sasser remained on the ground for a couple of minutes.

Sasser, the AAC’s Player of the Year and the Cougars’ leading scorer, walked off the court under his own power before going to the locker room for treatment with UH athletic trainer John Houston minutes later.

Sasser has been ruled as questionable to return, per a UH spokesperson.

This is a developing story and will be updated when more information becomes available

[email protected]