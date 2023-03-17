side bar
Friday, March 17, 2023

UH track and field wins seven events in outdoor opener

By March 17, 2023

The Cougars won seven events, including a meet record by senior sprinter Cecilia Tamayo-Garza in the 100-meter dash, at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational. | Joe Buvid/UH Athletics

The UH track and field team won seven events at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza shined through the stormy weather and picked up two victories at Houston’s season opener.

Tamayo-Garza set the track ablaze, breaking a meet record in the 100-meter dash at 11.54 seconds. The veteran sprinter would have also set a new meet record in the 200-meter dash, but the 5.4 mph wind aid nullified the time.

Standout junior Shaun Maswanganyi set the standard for the rest of the country to follow in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 10.13 seconds, and currently leads the nation in the event.

The South African Olympian was involved in a dramatic finish which ultimately saw him place second behind professional sprinter Elijah Morrow.

Sophomore long jumper Alexis Tilford-Rutherford tallied another win for the Cougars leaping 5.98 meters. Junior Destiny Lawrence would also win the triple jump with a mark of 12.78 meters.

Junior Lloyd Frilot won the 400-meter dash with a personal best of 48.94 seconds while sophomore Eleni Fraiser won the 1,500-meter run. She posted a time of 4:56.29.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay team wrapped up the meet with a win, clocking in together at 3:12.16.

The Cougars performed well in their outdoor opener despite stormy conditions. UH will be on the track again on March 17-18 at the Texas Southern Relays.

[email protected]

