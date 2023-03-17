UH track and field wins seven events in outdoor opener

The UH track and field team won seven events at the Kirk Baptiste Spring Break Invitational at Carl Lewis International Complex.

Senior Cecilia Tamayo-Garza shined through the stormy weather and picked up two victories at Houston’s season opener.

Tamayo-Garza set the track ablaze, breaking a meet record in the 100-meter dash at 11.54 seconds. The veteran sprinter would have also set a new meet record in the 200-meter dash, but the 5.4 mph wind aid nullified the time.

Standout junior Shaun Maswanganyi set the standard for the rest of the country to follow in the 100-meter dash, clocking in at 10.13 seconds, and currently leads the nation in the event.

The South African Olympian was involved in a dramatic finish which ultimately saw him place second behind professional sprinter Elijah Morrow.

Sophomore long jumper Alexis Tilford-Rutherford tallied another win for the Cougars leaping 5.98 meters. Junior Destiny Lawrence would also win the triple jump with a mark of 12.78 meters.

Junior Lloyd Frilot won the 400-meter dash with a personal best of 48.94 seconds while sophomore Eleni Fraiser won the 1,500-meter run. She posted a time of 4:56.29.

The men’s 4×400 meter relay team wrapped up the meet with a win, clocking in together at 3:12.16.

The Cougars performed well in their outdoor opener despite stormy conditions. UH will be on the track again on March 17-18 at the Texas Southern Relays.

