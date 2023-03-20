After invalidated results, new SGA election voting open

Following the confirmation of a second Student Government Association election, voting has opened and students can cast their votes until Thursday, March 23.

Due to conflicts with Get Involved preventing freshman and transfer students from voting, the SGA Supreme Court finalized a 5-2 vote which required a mass email informing students of the new election.

The presidential candidates are incumbent Joshua Martin with ForTheStudents, and Benjamin Rizk with Students Unite. Their vice presidential candidates are Bentley Burke and Tyler Luc, respectively.

Anyone who votes will be entered to win a smart TV, an air fryer, a Polaroid camera or an electric scooter.

“Make sure that you have your voice heard,” said SGA Election Commissioner Tochi Okoli, in the email sent out to students.

Votes from the previous election, held February 27 through March 3, will not be counted.

