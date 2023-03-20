UH women’s golf sets record at MountainView Collegiate

Houston women’s golf tied for fourth in the MountainView Collegiate, making history in the process.

For round one, freshman Alexa Saldana led the Cougars at two under for 70 strokes. Next to Saldana was freshman Natalie Saint Germain at one under for 71 strokes.

Freshman Moa Svedenskiold finished at two over for a 74. After that was junior Nicole Abelar at four over with 76 fifth-year Annie Kim with 77 strokes.

Overall, the team finished with a three-over 291.

UH fared much better in round two, registering a score of 278.

Abelar changed the pace for the Cougars and led the way with a bogey-free 66. Svedenskiold kept with a solid 69-stroke round.

The team logged the first-ever round in UH history in which all players scored par or better. The Cougars ended the tournament with a 12-under 276.

The Cougars showed their teeth in the final round, starting with Saint Germain at five under with 67 strokes. Kim was a stroke behind.

Saldana and Svedenskiold finished with a one-under 71, while Abelar shot two under at 70 strokes.

The Cougars completed the event at 845 strokes over three rounds, tying San Jose State for fourth place.

The Cougars’ next event is The Bruzzy at the Dornick Hills Country Club in Oklahoma on April 1-3.

[email protected]