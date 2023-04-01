side bar
Sunday, April 2, 2023

Men's Basketball

UH’s Marcus Sasser wins Jerry West Award

By April 1, 2023

Marcus Sasser was named the best shooting guard in college basketball for the 2022-23 season, becoming the first UH player to win the Jerry West Award on Saturday. | Sean Thomas/The Cougar

Houston guard Marcus Sasser was named the winner of the Jerry West Award, an honor given to the top shooting guard in college basketball, on Saturday.

In 36 games, the senior guard led UH in scoring, averaging 16.8 points per game. Sasser, UH’s all-time leader in 3-pointers made with 276, shot 38.4 percent from 3 and 43.8 percent overall from the field.

Sasser, who also was named a first-team All-American by the Associated Press and the American Athletic Conference’s Player of the Year, is the first Cougar to win the Jerry West Award.

Less than a week after UH’s season ended in the Sweet 16 to Miami, Sasser officially declared for the NBA Draft as expected.

