Cougars roar back to beat Rice in Silver Glove Series opener

Houston scored eight runs over the final three innings for a 14-13 comeback victory over Rice in the first game of the 2023 Silver Glove Series on Tuesday night.

Houston got a quick lead with a homerun from junior catcher Anthony Tulimero with his fifth home run of the year. By the bottom of the second, the Cougars had a 2-0 lead.

At the top of the third, the Owls had a quick comeback and went up 4-2. Junior infielder Zach Arnold hit a first pitch fast ball at the bottom of the third to close the gap at 4-3.

Rice extended the lead to 8-4 at the top of the fifth inning and took control.

The Owls again added insurance with a three-run sixth inning. Sophomore outfielder Malachi Lott made some progress for UH homer to bring the deficit to 11-6.

At the bottom of the 7th, Tulimero kicked off the comeback with his second home run of the day. Then, a three-RBI double by Lott tied the game 11-11.

After the Owls reponded with a run in the eighth inning, Junior pitcher Justin Murray gave the Cougars the lead with a critical two-run dinger to give UH a 13-12 heading into the final frame.

Rice answered again, tying the game at 13, but an infield single by Cameron Nickens walked it off for the Cougars.

It was Nickens’s second walk-off hit in four days. Tulimero had a career day, 4-5 at the plate and knocking to home runs.

UH improved to 15-14 and will travel to Wichita State to play in a three-game series starting April 6.

[email protected]