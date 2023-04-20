UH tennis beats ECU in first round of AAC Championships

UH tennis advanced past ECU in the first round of the American Athletic Conference Championships Wednesday, winning the match 4-2 with all wins coming in singles play.

The Cougars dropped their first doubles match, but senior Azul Pedemonti and freshman Sonya Kovalenko evened things up after winning the tiebreaker 7-4. However, sophomore Elena Trencheva and junior Blanca Cortijo Parreno could not clinch the doubles point in a tiebreaker of their own, narrowly losing 7-6 (9-7).

ECU then took a 2-0 lead after taking the first singles match, but UH took control form then on.

After dropping the first set, freshman Sophie Schouten came back to dominate and grab the Cougars’ first point in a win 2-6, 6-2, 6-0 win.

Then, fellow freshman Gabriela Cortes continued her strong season with her eleventh win in, tying the game up at two apiece with a straight-set victory.

Sophomore Maria Dzemeshkevich then gave the Cougars the lead with a 6-4, 6-3 win, the same score as Cortes.

Soon after, Kovalenko came back from losing her first 3-6 to secure the victory and move UH into the quarter-finals.

The Cougars will face 2-seed UCF on Thursday with hopes of advance to the semi-finals.

