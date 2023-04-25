UH track and field hurdlers shine at J. Fred Duckett Twilight

UH track and field hurdlers dominated the competition in the J. Fred Duckett Twilight on Saturday at Rice University.

The Cougars took three of the top four spots in the men’s 400-meter hurdles led by senior DJ Akindele’s time of 51.64 seconds to win the event. Junior De’Vion Wilson finished just .03 seconds behind Akindele to take second and sophomore Dillion Leacock ran a 52.38 to place fourth.

On the women’s side, senior Sydni Townsend took first in the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 57.53 seconds. Sophomore Destiny Smith won the 100-meter hurdles.

[email protected]