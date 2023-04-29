Tune goes to Cardinals with pick No. 139

Long-time UH starting quarterback Clayton Tune was selected 139th overall by the Arizona Cardinals in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Tune is the second Cougar to be drafted this year, following his favorite target, Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, who was selected 69th overall by the Houston Texans. He is also the first UH quarterback to be drafted since Kevin Kolb in 2007.

The Carrollton, Texas native first saw action in his freshman year in 2018 before becoming the Cougars’ full-time starter in the back half of 2019.

In his five years with Houston, Tune finished with nearly 12,000 passing yards, the third most in UH history. He also finished second in UH history in passing touchdowns and set the American Athletic Conference record for touchdowns.

In 2021, Tune led the Cougars to a 12-2 record and birth in the AAC championship game, throwing for 3,544 yards and 30 touchdowns. A year later, he broke the AAC record for passing touchdowns in a single season with 40, and threw for over 4,000 yards.

