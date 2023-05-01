UH softball swept in series against UCF

In its weekend series in Orlando, the UH Softball team went winless across all three games versus UCF.

Game 1

Friday night’s series opener saw the Cougars fail to make an impression, losing 7-0.

UCF got out to a relatively quick start, scoring a lone run in the first inning.

Leading the Cougars 1-0, UCF’s next run would not come until the fifth inning, when the Knights would put three runs on the board on a left-field double to turn their slim lead into a commanding one.

In the following inning, UCF scored another three runs, expanding their lead to 7-0 entering the seventh in what would prove the final scores of the game.

Game 2

UH did not fare much better on Saturday afternoon’s rematch, dropping the game 8-2.

Things were looking up in the top of the first inning, as senior infielder Bree Cantu reached home plate on a hit from Britaney Shaw.

The UH lead, though, was short-lived.

On a double to right field, UCF scored three runs in the bottom of the first inning, snatching the small lead from the Cougars. In the second and third innings, the Knights would score a run in each to lead 5-1 after three innings.

UH’s next run would come in the fifth inning, when a left-field double from sophomore infielder Brooke Lorenzo brought a run home.

The second run of the game for the Cougars also proved to be their last, and UCF took the second game of the series.

Game 3

The series finale saw UH’s rough weekend continue, as the Cougars went down 4-0 and failed to comeback.

UCF got on the board in the first inning on a triple down the right-field line.

In the fourth inning, UCF scored two more runs on a right-center hit.

The final run in the game came in the fifth inning, courtesy of a ground out to first base that gave UCF a 4-0 lead that held until the end of the game.

The three losses to UCF dropped the Cougars to 19-27 on the year and 6-9 in the American Athletic Conference.

The Cougars will face Texas A&M at home on Wednesday.

