UH women’s golf finishes 8th at NCAA Pullman Regional

The UH women’s golf team finished its season by placing eighth at the NCAA Pullman Regional Wednesday, led by super senior Annie Kim who finished tied for 13th.

On day one, Kim led the seventh-seeded Cougars with a six-under 66 which was tied for fourth at the end of the first round.

Freshman Natalie Saint Germain was the only other UH player to do under par for the round, finishing with a 71-stroke day. She was followed closely behind by fellow freshman Alexa Saldana who finished even.

The team was even for the day and finished round one with a sixth-place 284 strokes.

For day two, both Saint Germain and freshman Moa Svedenskiold led the Cougars with an even-par 72 strokes. Saldana was one stroke behind the two freshmen

Kim shot a 75 while junior Nicole Abelar shot a five-over 77.

UH shot nine over par for the second round, falling to eighth in the tournament.

On the third and final day, Kim led the Cougars again with a bogey-free 69, ending the tournament six under par. Saint Germain finished one stroke behind Kim in the last round, ending the tournament tied for 23rd.

Svedenskiold and Saldana both finished strong, shooting 71 in round three and placing 42nd and 32nd respectively in the tournament.

The team shot 281 for the final day but did not move in the final standings, failing to make the top five to advance.

This year was the seventh team appearance in an NCAA Regional in the last eight years.

