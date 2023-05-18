UH golf places 11th at NCAA Auburn Regional

UH golf finished its season by placing 11th in the NCAA Auburn Regional in Alabama, led by junior Santiago De La Fuente and senior Braxton Watkins who finishes tied for 36th place.

Round 1

On Monday, the Cougars found themselves in 10th place after the first round.

Watkins and fellow senior Austyn Reily led the team in the first round, recording one-over 73-stroke rounds with two birdies each. The pair ended the first day tied for 15th place.

The only other UH player that finished in the top 50 was sophomore Wolfgang Glawe, who finished day one with a 76.

Round 2

De La Fuente was the only Cougar to improve on their first-round score on day two, though UH as a team stayed put at 10th.

De La Fuente bounced back from a 79 on the first day and logged a three-over round of 75. Matching him was Reily, who fell to 29th.

Watkins again had Houston’s best round, holing four birdies to go two strokes over par on the day and remain in the top 20. Glawe also stayed in the top 50 with 77 strokes in round two.

Round 3

De La Fuente finished strong in the final round, logging the Cougars’ only subpar round in the tournament with an eagle-assisted 70. However, Houston dropped down to 11th as a team.

Glawe also had his best round of the tournament, knocking in four birdies for a score of 75.

Watkins and sophomore Jacob Borow both scored 77 to close out the tournament, as Watkins ended up tied with De La Fuente for the team lead.

[email protected]