Kelvin, Kellen Sampson sign revised contracts

UH men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson signed a new contract worth $4.7 million annually, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Sampson’s previous contract stipulated a salary of $3.4 million for the 2023-24 season, with bonuses based on performance. His new contract is the eighth biggest contract among college coaches, behind Virginia’s Tony Bennett.

Sampson’s son and head-coach-in-waiting, assistant Kellen Sampson, also signed a deal that will take effect when he takes over the head coaching position.

In May, the 67-year-old coach addressed reports of contract discussions after taking an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks for their coaching vacancy.

“It’s going to get done,” Sampson said. “But there’s a couple things we’ve got to iron out.”

[email protected]