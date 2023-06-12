Starns Leland" />
Tuesday, June 13, 2023

Men's Basketball

Kelvin, Kellen Sampson sign revised contracts

By June 12, 2023

After leading UH to five straight tournament appearances that include two Sweet Sixteens, an Elite Eight, and a Final Four, Kelvin Sampson now is among the top eight highest-paid college basketball coaches. | Anh Le/The Cougar

UH men’s basketball head coach Kelvin Sampson signed a new contract worth $4.7 million annually, according to The Houston Chronicle.

Sampson’s previous contract stipulated a salary of $3.4 million for the 2023-24 season, with bonuses based on performance. His new contract is the eighth biggest contract among college coaches, behind Virginia’s Tony Bennett.

Sampson’s son and head-coach-in-waiting, assistant Kellen Sampson, also signed a deal that will take effect when he takes over the head coaching position.

In May, the 67-year-old coach addressed reports of contract discussions after taking an interview with the Milwaukee Bucks for their coaching vacancy.

“It’s going to get done,” Sampson said. “But there’s a couple things we’ve got to iron out.”

