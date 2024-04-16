Ask the Cougar: Dealing with being ghosted, procrastination, graduation

In this week’s Ask The Cougar, Community Assistant Editor Atirikta Kumar answers some questions about early career advice, procrastination and anxiety.

How do I get A’s in my classes if I’m too lazy? Tips for combating procrastination please.

While I don’t have any advice for you to get As in your classes when you’re lazy, I do have you covered when it comes to procrastination. Procrastination is my old and annoying friend. We know each other too well and that means over the years I have come up with ways to combat it. First, make a to-do list of everything you need to get done and cross off the easiest task first and then make your way through the list. Crossing off one item will give you momentum to keep going through the rest of the list.

Another tip is to break down the big intimidating tasks into smaller fractions. For example, if there is a semester-long research project you have to do, it can be a recipe for epic procrastination tactics. It’s easier to break down the work by dividing the work you have to do.

One of my least favorite yet effective ways I have found to keep myself accountable is to put time limits on my social media apps. If I’m unable to use the apps, I am less likely to procrastinate while scrolling through TikTok. Having study buddies to work with can also help to keep you on track and not swerve off the road and procrastinate.

Good luck with the rest of the semester.

How can you move on after been ghosted?

Hello anon, I’m so sorry that this happened to you. Not knowing why someone you’ve been talking to for so long suddenly disappears is hard. I’m sorry I wish I could tell you why people ghost, sometimes people just suck and they do things that might not make sense to you. But most of the time it’s a reflection of their actions and not necessarily something you did.

Having anxiety is difficult, sometimes it’s difficult to navigate relationships with it, especially when it’s with someone who you hardly know. I think it’s best to manage your anxiety through either exercise or doing something that makes you happy and keeps your mind off of this. In addition to that, if someone only adds on to your anxious feelings, then maybe it’s better to evaluate if they are someone you want to keep in your life.

The best way to move on is to do things that make you happy. Spend time with your family and friends, watch your favorite TV shows, and invest your energy in things that help with your anxiety.

I hope I could help; hope you feel better soon.

What advice do you have for graduating seniors/any early career advice?

Hi, congratulations on your upcoming graduation! My biggest advice for graduating seniors is to take one day at a time. Leaving school is a big step and even if you have been living on your own during your undergraduate years, chances are you’ll still be overwhelmed with the changes in your life. Take a deep breath and don’t leap into big decisions, rather take one step at a time.

As for your career, if you have a job already lined up for you, make connections within your new workplace. Talk to your new coworkers and build relationships at your job. These people will be a part of your day-to-day life for the foreseeable future, being friendly will make your experience better. If you do not have a job yet, don’t stop the grind. Keep applying for jobs and reach out to professionals in your field to network.

I hope I could help and I wish you the best of luck in your future career and life.

