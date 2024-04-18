Frontier Fiesta 101: How to prepare

UH’s student-run spring festival, Frontier Fiesta, is from April 18 to April 20. It is the oldest programming tradition at UH since 1939.

The carnival organizes events like variety shows and a cook-off, performances, celebrity concerts and more. For those attending the three-day event for the first time, here are a few tips to keep in mind.

Transportation

This semester, Frontier Fiesta City is built on Zone F lot 12A. However, UH Parking and Transportation has implemented relaxed parking rules for all valid parking permit holders until April 21.

The carnival is expecting about 25,000 attendees so it is recommended to either come early to find parking or to carpool with your friends.

You can even take the Metro to save yourself the hassle of finding a parking spot, especially if planning to reach after sunset.

During the weekend of Frontier Fiesta, a portion of the stadium garage will be used, according to an email sent by UH Parking and Transportation. Valid permit holders will still be able to access but are advised to plan for increased traffic.

Bring your friends

The event is free to low-cost and open to all, so don’t come alone — drag your friends with you! You can enjoy the different attractions like Variety Shows, which are Frontier Fiesta’s oldest tradition.

You can also catch the different performances, which not only showcase UH’s diversity but also the community of Houston.

It’s always more fun to have company and it will also give you a chance to show off your Cougar pride with friends.

Dress up

Like every year, Frontier Fiesta has a theme. This year’s theme is “In my Fiesta Era,” adapted from the Era’s Tour by Taylor Swift. So make sure you dress up accordingly.

Houston weather is very unpredictable so keep that in mind while choosing your outfit. If you’re driving on your own, keep spare clothes.

According to the schedule, the majority of the event will take place after sunset so make sure you’re aware of the mosquito situation as well.

You might have to walk a lot and stand in the heat, so put your comfort first to fully enjoy the carnival.

Food and hydration

You can find some really tasty and amazing food at the festival, so make sure you have plenty of space in your stomach to not miss out on any of that.

You can find a variety of food options including delicious barbecues, Tex-Mex, refreshing beverages and local favorites.

Carnival booths

Carnival booths at Frontier Fiesta are a good way to explore different student organizations that are available on campus.

It’ll give you a chance to interact with them and get to know them more. Maybe you’ll find something you’re interested in and can apply for next semester.

The booths have a lot of interactive activities like games and photo opportunities!

Bring your Houston Spirit

Finals are right around the corner so this is a great time to relax and enjoy before the stressful week begins.

Attend the musical attractions by various artists. The headliner for this year’s concert is Atlanta rapper JID on the final day of the carnival at the Fertitta Center.

Socialize and network with fellow Coogs and alumni, enjoy the delicious food and beverages, play some games and take lots of pictures.

Here is the full event schedule.

