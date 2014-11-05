Meet @lizzza: Average teenager and online sensation

Elizabeth Koshy is an ordinary college student with an extraordinary social media presence — a quick Google search of the name “Lizzza” will bring up the business marketing freshman’s Vine page, which is followed 2.3 million people. The Cougar talked with the six-second video sensation about being a teenager, online fame and what she has planned for the future.

The Cougar: How did you get started on Vine?

Elizabeth Koshy: I initially got on Vine because all my friends were on it and told me to join. It turned into me making funny videos in the car and things like that, and then I started making more videos because people really seemed to like my humor.

TC: Have you always been this funny and outgoing?

EK: With my friends I have always been goofy and said random things. (Vine) was just something that branched off my personality.

TC: How often do you upload?

EK: Over the summer while I was transitioning into college, I just wanted to take some time to myself and did not upload that often, and now I post like every three days.

TC: What are the things that you are not comfortable with sharing?

EK: I really don’t put my family out there too much mainly because it is an invasion of their privacy. My followers do not necessarily need to know what part of town I live in or that I have two older sisters.

TC: How do your parents feel about what you do?

EK: My parents are really strict about me keeping my priorities straight and staying focused on school. They are really supportive and even give me ideas about what I should Vine about. They always want to see my new videos.

TC: Have you had any followers that have said creepy things to you?

EK: Sometimes I get creepy comments on Vine from guys. It can go from a compliment like “Hey you’re pretty” to something uncomfortable quickly.

TC: What is the hardest part of being so well known on social media?

EK: When my friends say things like “You are too famous” or “ I don’t need to tell you that you’re pretty because your fans already do.” It’s little things like that, but I have always had the same group of friends since middle and high school.

TC: Do you get noticed on campus?

EK: I get noticed, but at the same time I blend in because I am so short. A lot of the time it goes from someone noticing me to actually becoming friends.

TC: Where do you see yourself after you finish college?

EK: I do not know exactly but I see myself living in L.A., involved with communication and social media.

TC: What do you think people assume about you based on you popularity?

EK: I think people assume that those who are famous on the internet have a big head and that you are egotistical, but there are a lot of us who keep a level head and we are just normal people.

[email protected]