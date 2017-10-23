UPDATE: Ellen DeGeneres to give away World Series tickets at UH

UPDATE: 4:31 p.m.: The Ellen DeGeneres Show will tape a segment of its Wednesday show at UH on Tuesday, UH spokesperson Mike Rosen said in an email. He said DeGeneres herself will be part of a remote call-back with students and producers present on campus.

“We are thrilled to host the segment,” Rosen said.

3:45 p.m.: DeGeneres tweeted an update at 3:40 p.m. Monday stating she plans to give away tickets to the World Series on campus on Tuesday.

I’m giving away something huge at @UHouston tomorrow. I’m not gonna tell you what it is. (#WorldSeries tickets.) — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

It is unclear when or where the giveaway will take place.

3:27 p.m.: Comedian and talk show host Ellen DeGeneres announced in a tweet Monday that she will be near the University of Houston campus Tuesday. DeGeneres hinted the reason she will be in Houston is “very big” and may have something to do with the Houston Astros’ trip to the World Series.

I’ve got something very big planned for tomorrow. If you’re anywhere near @UHouston, be ready. #EarnHistory — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) October 23, 2017

In February, producers for DeGeneres’ show appeared at the University of Texas at Austin campus to give away tickets to the Grammy Awards. Students had just a few hours to pull together their best Beyoncé costumes and appear on the campus’ Main Mall.

The comedian also gave away Super Bowl tickets at the Georgia Institute of Technology in Atlanta in January.

DeGeneres is known for her positive humor and generosity toward her viewers and guests. Her show, “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” has been on the air since 2003. She is also known for playing Dory in the popular Disney Pixar movies “Finding Nemo” and “Finding Dory.”

Spokespeople for UH did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

We will be updating this page as more details emerge.

