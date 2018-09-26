BREAKING: Body of missing UH student found one year later

The body of a UH student — who went missing in April 2017 —was found in April and identified by the Harris County medical examiner, according to ABC13.

An Vinh Nguyen, who was a Hilton College of Hotel and Restaurant Management student, was last seen on March 31, 2017. His body was discovered on April 23, 2018, in a wooded area of Northwest Harris County, according to ABC13.

Nguyen, 27, was last seen leaving a friend’s house to go home and finish a paper, according to previous coverage by The Cougar

Nguyen was supposed to work the next morning at Ella Eyes, an eye care center in Tomball, but he didn’t show up.

Two weeks after going missing, his vehicle was found by authorities.

Police suspected in August 2017 that two cousins were linked to Nguyen’s death.

Cousins Jerret Jamal Allen, 26, and Brandon Alexander Lyons, 18, allegedly used social media to lure Nguyen and at least one other victim in an attempt to rob them, police said in August 2017.

Harris County detectives said that Allen used Nguyen’s credit cards in El Paso in April 2017. Lyons was charged with capital murder in the death of the male nurse, 44-year-old Glenser Soliman, who authorities believe was lured in the same manner.

Homicide investigators believed then that Allen and Lyons lured the nurse and Nguyen on dating apps to rob them, according to ABC13.

ABC13 reports that it does not appear anyone has been charged with Nguyen’s murder.

