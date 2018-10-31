side bar
logo
Thursday, November 1, 2018

Commentary

Must-have snacks at Trader Joe’s

By October 31, 2018

If you are looking for some great snacks and at an affordable price, do not miss out on Trader Joe’s great selection of munchies. I have done the research for you, and I found the best snacks to munch on the go, on your way to class or when you’re binge-watching Netflix.

Let’s start with my personal favorite:

1. Roasted Plantain Chips. Love love love plantain, and in chip form? Even better.

Roasted Plantain Chips l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

2. Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies. Are you vegan but also love chocolate chip cookies? I got the one for you! Thank me later.

Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

3. Pinks & Whites. These cookies smack. You cannot go wrong with these whenever you are craving something sweet.

Pinks & Whites l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

4. Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies. If you’re like me and you like the Pink &Whites, these came just in time for the holidays and are better than ever. Get them while you can!

Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies l Courtesy of Jeanie Bertou

5. Yogurt Covered Pretzels. One of my personal favorites. I can eat this whole bag in a day.

Yogurt Pretzels l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

6. Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips. Great for snacking alone or if you’re trying to spice it up. Pair with some guacamole or salsa.

Quinoa and Black Bean Tortilla Chips l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

7. Caramel Bites. I grew up eating these, and I still can’t get enough. By far the best waffle cookies ever!

Caramel Bites l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

8.  Brownie Crisp. Love brownies but not the process of baking them? These are perfect for you.

Brownie Crisp l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

9. Mochi Ice Dessert. In the mood for some ice cream? Get ready. This is no regular ice cream though, and it is so good you will want to eat it every day. Also, they are vegan friendly!

Mochi Ice Dessert l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

10. Inner Peas. If you are in the mood for something healthier, look no further.

Inner Peas l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

11. Chile Spiced Mango. We can all agree that mango hits the spot, but these aren’t just any mango slices. These will change your world!

Chili Spiced Mango l Courtesy of Jeanine Bertou

There you have it folks! Go to your nearest Trader Joe’s and try any of these snacks when you are needing something fun and yummy to munch on.

[email protected] 

Tags: ,


Back to Top ↑

Contact the editor with questions, comments and concerns.



Back to Top ↑