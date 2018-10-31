Must-have snacks at Trader Joe’s

If you are looking for some great snacks and at an affordable price, do not miss out on Trader Joe’s great selection of munchies. I have done the research for you, and I found the best snacks to munch on the go, on your way to class or when you’re binge-watching Netflix.

Let’s start with my personal favorite:

1. Roasted Plantain Chips. Love love love plantain, and in chip form? Even better.

2. Vegan Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookies. Are you vegan but also love chocolate chip cookies? I got the one for you! Thank me later.

3. Pinks & Whites. These cookies smack. You cannot go wrong with these whenever you are craving something sweet.

4. Petite Pumpkin Spice Cookies. If you’re like me and you like the Pink &Whites, these came just in time for the holidays and are better than ever. Get them while you can!

5. Yogurt Covered Pretzels. One of my personal favorites. I can eat this whole bag in a day.

6. Quinoa and Black Bean Infused Tortilla Chips. Great for snacking alone or if you’re trying to spice it up. Pair with some guacamole or salsa.

7. Caramel Bites. I grew up eating these, and I still can’t get enough. By far the best waffle cookies ever!

8. Brownie Crisp. Love brownies but not the process of baking them? These are perfect for you.

9. Mochi Ice Dessert. In the mood for some ice cream? Get ready. This is no regular ice cream though, and it is so good you will want to eat it every day. Also, they are vegan friendly!

10. Inner Peas. If you are in the mood for something healthier, look no further.

11. Chile Spiced Mango. We can all agree that mango hits the spot, but these aren’t just any mango slices. These will change your world!

There you have it folks! Go to your nearest Trader Joe’s and try any of these snacks when you are needing something fun and yummy to munch on.

