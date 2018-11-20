MOTS: Students can’t wait to dig in over Thanksgiving break

“My mom and grandma usually cook for us,” said political science junior Pedro Ortiz. “Tamales, pozole and menudo, which are Hispanic foods. At the same time we also do mashed potatoes, biscuits, turkey and ham. It’s a lot of food.” | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar “We have a mixture of American food, Asian food and Egyptian food,” said nursing freshman Sydney Oeun. “We’re going to have the turkey and everything, but all the sides are going to be Asian.” | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar “Turkey, sweet potatoes and probably green beans are the only three things I know we’ll be eating for sure. We kind of try to change it, vary it up by year,” said human development and family studies sophomore Michael Criswell. | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar “I’m most excited for family and food, 100 percent. I’m tired of ramen noodles,” said chemical engineering sophomore Izel Ayala. | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar “I just plan on going home and spending time with the family,” said petroleum engineering sophomore Trey Woods. | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar “I’ll be spending some time with my fraternity brothers. We’re doing a Thanksgiving dinner, and then spend some time with my family. (We’ll) do a barbecue in the backyard,” said mathematical finance junior Abraham Garcia. | Billion Tekleab/The Cougar

Before finals week comes Thanksgiving break, a time students can go home, relax and eat to their heart’s—and stomach’s—content.

Whether you live in Houston or are from out of state, the holiday’s traditions are to eat, watch football, argue with your extended family about politics and spend time with the people in your life. Thanksgiving is a time to relax, reflect and, of course, give thanks to the people who make your life better.

Students are excited to go home, see family and take a breath before the last weeks of the semester.

[email protected]