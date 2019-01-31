Spend this Saturday with MFAH: Sketching and Photography

It seems it won’t be getting warmer in Houston or the surrounding areas any time soon, and as the cold front continues to settle, you might be looking for some winter activities that you’ve never done before.

Luckily for us, the Museum of Fine Arts is hosting a drop-in event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of February and every month after, in which you can try your hand at the fine arts. Studio Saturday is an all-ages and all-levels welcome event hosted by the Rienzi Gallery and its educational programs, with a focus in sketching and photography.

February’s theme is about the “Detail Studies in the Porcelain Hallway & Ballroom,” where the fundamentals of composition in the fine arts are emphasized. The event offers an experience for everyone, whether you’re a practicing artist or a novice. It will be led by a host in small groups and can come to be a very personal experience.

The Rienzi exhibition is an intimate one because of the smaller space. The learning will be in depth, however, and you will have the freedom of exercising your skills and learning new techniques.

If you’re in search of learning something new or practicing what you know and a Studio Saturday doesn’t sound as appealing, MFAH’s educational events offer many more personal exhibition visits and events. Either way, immersing yourself in the arts this winter might be exactly what you need to decompress.

Admission to the learning experience comes free with a ticket to the Rienzi exhibition: $8 for adults, $4 for MFAH members, $5 for seniors (65+ with ID), students (with ID) and youth (13–18) and free for children 12 and younger. Lone Star Card Participants are eligible for free admission up to six people when you bring your Lone Star Card and photo ID.

It is recommended to call 713-639-7800 in advance to reserve a seat because the Rienzi exhibit has limited slots available each Saturday. Information can also be found here on the MFAH website.

[email protected]