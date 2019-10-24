Gallery: UH narrowly falls to SMU at home
Houston dropped its Thursday night home game SMU 34-31, a result that saw UH fall to 3-5.
Check out our photos from the Cougars’ thriller against the Mustangs:
Senior running Back Mulbah Car recorded 136 yards in Houston’s loss. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sophomore quarterback Clayton Tune was back on the field after sitting out during the UConn game due to a hamstring injury. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The Cougars narrowly lost to the Mustangs, dropping its game in a 34-31 decision. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
The loss was Dana Holgorsen’s fifth as head coach of Houston. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Sophomore safety Amaud Willis-Dalton (27) had the first interception of his career against SMU quarterback Shane Buechele. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Tune completed 18 of 35 passes. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Heisman Trophy winner Andre Ware and the 1989 Cougars were honored during halftime. | Trevor Nolley/The Cougar
Junior wide receiver Marquez Stevenson caught five passes for 211 yards and two touchdowns, including a 96-yard score in the fourth quarter. | Katrina Martinez/The Cougar
Tags: Amaud Willis-Dalton, Andre Ware, clayton tune, dana holgorsen, Marquez Stevenson, Mulbah Car, SMU