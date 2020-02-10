SGA vice presidential candidates to face off in Tuesday debate

The two SGA vice presidential candidates will go head-to-head at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Student Center Theater to discuss their qualifications and plans for the organization’s number two position.

The debate will be hosted and moderated by The Cougar in partnership with the SGA Election Commission. The two students running for vice president of the 57th administration and the parties they represent are Wassem Sarakbi with the #ForTheStudents party and Matthew Lair with the Students Unite party.

This debate will have a few phases. First, candidates will introduce themselves and receive preliminary questions from The Cougar. If another candidate is mentioned by name, they will have a minute to respond.

After a maximum of three responses, the moderators will move on to the next candidate. Next, candidates will receive randomized questions about UH and their goals as vice president. After a short break, the moderators will finish the debate with questions from the audience and closing statements.

If a student has a question they want to ask a candidate, they can tweet their questions to @TheDailyCougar on Twitter using #UHdebate.

The SGA presidential candidates on Feb. 18 will face off in their debate from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the Student Center Theater as well.

Voting for student government runs opens Feb. 20 and will close Feb. 26. Vote through Get Involved on AccessUH.

Students who can’t make it to the debate can stay informed on Twitter by following @TheDailyCougar, which will be live-tweeting the event.

[email protected]