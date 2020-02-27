Students Unite win most Senate seats in 2020 election

Students Unite won most of the Senate seats in the 2020 election, paving the way for the party to control the legislative and executive branches of the next administration.

Jasmine Khademakbari and Hiba Rashid running for president and vice president won the election convincingly with 60 percent of the vote.

The results of the election were originally planned to be announced Thursday at 7 p.m., but were released earlier due to campus closing.

Both the Green Fund Initiative and Ranked Choice & Single Transferable Vote Act were approved by the students who voted, with the Green Fund having a 69.45 percent approval and the Ranked Choice & Single Transferable Vote Act earning 70.01 percent approval.

The following are the senators who won the election;

Graduate Senator-at-Large (4)

Jon Garcia -StudentsUnite

Undergraduate Senator-at-Large (6)

Seat 1 Kenneth Davis III -Students Unite

Seat 2 Madelyn Chidester -Students Unite

Seat 3 Julian Cheng -Students Unite

Seat 4 Saabreen Ahmed -Students Unite

Seat 5 Brett Robinson -Students Unite

Seat 6 Sydney Blakely -Students Unite

Architecture Senators (1)

Austin Kelly -Students Unite

Business Senators (4)

Jack Morgan -Students Unite

John Nguyen -Students Unite

Maricar Gomez -#ForTheStudents

Esther Arias -Students Unite

CLASS Senators (7)

Jack Jordan -#ForTheStudents

Sandra Ortiz -Students Unite

Jade Wolfe -Students Unite

Daniel Padron -Students Unite

Arsalan Darbin -Students Unite

Chandler Rowley -Students Unite

Kevin Shell -#ForTheStudents

Education Senators (2)

Annie Kim -Students Unite

Queen Epomba -YouH

Pharmacy Senators (1)

Anna Lopez -Students Unite

Engineering Senators (3)

Emad Hamad -#ForTheStudents

Nooruldeen Aldulaimi -Students Unite

Garrett Allen -Students Unite

Honors Senators (2)

Kristine Ubina -Students Unite

David Paul Hilton -Students Unite

NSM Senators (4)

Aneesha Krothapalli-Students Unite

Chiamaka Chukwu -Students Unite

Alexandra Castro -#ForTheStudents

Julio Pineda -Students Unite

Technology Senators (4)

Justus Miles -#ForTheStudents

Kevin Acosta -Students Unite

Jonathan Sasser -Students Unite

Alexander Duvall -Students Unite

