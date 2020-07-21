Validating emotions is an important step in coping with depression, anxiety during the pandemic

With the surges of new cases across the southern United States, fear once again has taken over lives. Feeling like we’re back at square one, we are heading back to the safety of our homes. But does talking about the coronavirus 24/7 be emotionally draining and damaging to mental health?

100 percent yes. I understand that people are beyond scared, especially parents; they’re doing everything that they can to ensure safety but does talking about it 24/7 really help, reminding us of every time there’s a new rise of cases? Not really, especially not from the parents.

Telling people about every single detail about the coronavirus scares people even more, leaving people constantly worrying for their lives. Not only does it scare people but soon it’ll become emotionally draining.

Since March, rates of depression and anxiety have risen due to self-isolation, constant scares across various news channels and social media. It becomes mentally and emotionally draining when something so negative has taken over our lives.

Millions of people have taken positive enforcement as a coping mechanism like cooking, baking, redoing their room, and FaceTiming friends at a designated time everyday. Several people, especially college students, aren’t feeling valid, having to come home from a life they’ve worked so hard in establishing, friends, incredible internships opportunities flushed down the toilet. And the worst thing is, it felt as if everything happened in one night.

When it comes to feelings not being validated, it can lead to sadness and depressive episodes, which can eventually lead to self-harm and no one wants to face that. It’s important to validate what people are going through.

Saira Haque is an anthropology junior who can be reached at [email protected]