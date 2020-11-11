Dear Donna: Advice on fashion, time management, more

In this week’s edition of our anonymous advice column, we discuss fashion, stress and more.

To submit your question for future issues, click the “Dear Donna” button on our home page.

Give us some fall fashion advice that embodies the Cougar red spirit

Hi! It’s super exciting to hear you want to show your UH pride! I don’t by any means think I’m the most qualified person to give fashion advice, but I think wearing neutral colors with a lot of red accessories like rings and earrings would be super cute. I also think baggy jeans made of raw denim are fun and one of my favorite types of clothing.

What are some ways to ease stress because of school?

I truly relate to this question and really struggle with the same problem. I think throughout the hardest academic moments it is crucial to remember you are a person before you are a student.

In no way am I undermining the importance of academics, but remember you are so much more than the stress you are feeling. Try your best to take care of schoolwork while keeping in mind that taking care of yourself is equally important.

Do you have any advice on time management?

I’m really glad to hear you’re prioritizing your time and want to get better at managing it. I think it says a lot about your character and shows you really care about getting everything you want to do done.

I would say the biggest thing is to just not procrastinate. If you have time to get something done early, do it early so it doesn’t start piling up with all your other responsibilities. Beyond that, even though it’s generic advice, just make checklists of what you need to get done and by when. Writing it down will make you feel more responsible.

Sometimes people with a “busy” schedule, can get annoyed they’re told they’re not balancing their time well because they have too much on their plate. While I think that’s super valid, and I understand where it’s coming from, I want to remind you you don’t have to do extra things that don’t spark joy.

If you’re not enjoying an extracurricular or an optional activity you’re doing, simply don’t do it. There are only so many hours in a day, don’t waste them doing things you don’t want to.

What are some ways to stay occupied while social distancing?

Hello! If you’re spending a lot of time at home, I think this is the perfect opportunity to start exploring your personality and find new hobbies and interests within yourself.

During quarantine, I learned how to make my own oat milk. Although I only did it once, I felt satisfied and strangely proud of myself for picking up a new skill.

I really like finding new things to try on TikTok. From knitting to learning how to read tarot cards, there are plenty of ideas of things to do at home on there.

[email protected]