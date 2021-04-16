side bar
Friday, April 16, 2021

Moody Towers North housing available for Fall 2021

By April 16, 2021

Moody Towers North is now a housing option for Fall 2021. | Kathryn Lenihan/The Cougar

Moody Towers North will remain a housing option for UH students for the 2021-2022 academic year. 

Despite previous speculation, University students can choose Moody Towers North for housing this upcoming fall semester. 

Students who have already selected their housing option and would like to switch to Moody Towers can do so if space is available.

Residents also have until April 30 to amend their housing agreement without penalty. Although, students won’t be able to assign themselves to a on-campus bed space after May 31. 

There has been no word on Moody Towers South as of yet, which was not a housing option during the Spring 2021 semester. 

