UH alumna creates nonprofit to bring cheer with flowers

A UH alumna is finding ways to make days a little brighter in the form of flowers.

As founder of the nonprofit organization Floranthropy, former Cougar Lindsey Smith uses her previous experience as a wedding planner to repurpose flowers from various events into vibrant bouquets.

Whether it is colorful roses, hydrangeas or orchids, she uses all flowers, often showing the final results on the organization’s Instagram and Facebook pages.

With the help of her volunteers, Smith delivers handcrafted flower arrangements to people in different places.

So far, Smith and her volunteers have been able to touch the hearts of those in hospitals, schools and shelters over the past decade.

In her feature with KHOU, she noted the impact of her flowers, especially during the pandemic.

“I can see the difference it makes, and just the smiles people have whenever they receive the flowers,” said Smith.

“And some people never get visits. They never get flowers. And so giving these to them, you know, if that can warm a heart or brighten a day, then that’s what we’re here for.”

Since starting in 2010, Floranthropy has flourished as it continues to grace its services to people all over Texas, but with a greater focus in Austin, Dallas and Houston.

Part of the nonprofit’s success is a testament to communal support.

To craft her colorful flower arrangements, Smith heavily relies on donations from grocery stores and florists.

With the two combined, Floranthropy has received $120,000 worth of flowers to fulfill its mission.

Aside from florists and grocery stories, Smith also received donations from wedding events; especially last year, when many weddings were postponed due to the pandemic.

With each bouquet delivered, an outflow of gratitude is received from its recipients.

“It was eye-opening for me,” Smith said. “I haven’t really had that experience with, essentially, strangers before.”

“Even though we don’t necessarily know each other, we’re still neighbors, and we’re still here to support good causes and do good for the community.”

As her nonprofit continues to grow, Smith hopes to continue putting a smile on the faces of others.

“We can deliver flowers to your home and we can work on making arrangements,” she said. “We’ll go, really, wherever.”

However, with increasing growth comes the need for more hands to help.

For students looking to make a difference in the lives of others, Smith welcomes the support.

