Live concerts to keep an eye on this summer

After almost a year of being postponed, live concerts are finally starting to make their way back in Houston.

Recently, the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion announced plans on reopening this summer, according to Community Impact Newspaper.

As people anticipate their comeback, the Pavilion is gearing up to stock their calendar with various musical acts and events in the coming months.

Like the Pavilion, the Toyota Center has followed suit, with big names coming to perform in May and beyond.

With social distancing and mask guidelines still in place at live concerts, here are some summer and fall events you should keep an eye on:

H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem — May 29

Coining itself as the “first mega-concert since the pandemic,” H-Town Memorial Day Mayhem is a night for hip-hop enthusiasts.

Hosted at the Toyota Center, the event lineup will include artists Lil Durk, 2 Chainz, Trae Tha Truth, DJ Mr. Rogers, Yung Bleu, Coi LeRay, Mooski, Erica Banks, Stunna Bam, and Houston’s Loud Muzik artists Art of Ratchet.

Although more artists will soon join the lineup, tickets are currently live. Prices start at $29.50 and can go as high as $450.75.

5 Seconds of Summer — June 11

Huge fans of the band can find them performing at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion on June 11. Accompanying the pop-rock band is The Band Camino, an alternative-indie rock group most notable for their song Daphne Blue.

Prices range from $33-$73, and tickets are through the band’s website.

Justin Bieber — August 5

With his new album Justice out, Justin Bieber is playing at the Toyota Center as part of his world tour.

Before being rescheduled, the tour originally had musical guests Kehlani and Jaden Smith on the lineup. However, due to public health concerns, they were removed.

For those interested in seeing the Beibs, tickets are currently on sale, and they range from $59.50-$199.50.

Tame Impala — August 12

On August 12, the musician is coming to the Toyota Center to perform some of his hit tracks with musical guest Perfume Genius.

Tickets are currently on sale on the Toyota Center website, with prices ranging from $52.75-$82.75.

Harry Styles — September 13

The Grammy Award-winning singer will perform at the Toyota Center, with special guest Jenny Lewis as part of his second concert tour titled Love on Tour.

While tickets are on sale, seats are limited. Currently, prices range from $39.50-$149.50, but resale tickets may exceed the original price.

