Where to have your next date on-campus

In between attending classes, working on projects and many other responsibilities that come with being a college student, it’s tricky to find time for a date.

Downtown Houston is home to numerous restaurants and venues for dates, but they might not always be the easiest to get to. Here are some fun and simple date spots around campus:

Nook Cafe and Cougar Grounds

For the pastry and coffee lovers, the Nook Cafe and Cougar Grounds are perfect for a down-to-earth date. The Nook Cafe is open later, closing at midnight at the earliest and they have numerous games and other activities for you and your date to do together. Cougar Grounds, while they close much earlier, is a cozy place to squeeze in a date between classes.

Pink’s Pizza

For dinner, Pink’s Pizza is a student favorite that is right next to Nook Cafe. They not only have a wide variety of specialty pizzas, salads and wings, but they also carry dairy-free mozzarella and gluten-free crust. Pink’s is open late and even later on weekends, so this is a great restaurant to take your date to on weekends after a hectic week of classes.

Blaffer Art Museum

The Blaffer Art Museum is home to many constantly changing exhibitions. Each exhibition lasts at least one month, with some even lasting up to five months. Admission to the museum is always free.

Student Centers Games Rooms

At the Student Centers Games Rooms, bowling, arcade games, billiards and more are available for you to entertain your date with. They have discounted rates for UH students, faculty and staff and prices for table tennis start as low at $2.25. With a wide variety of available activities, this makes for an interactive and exciting date.

Cullen Fountains

The Cullen Family Plaza and Fountain are a great place for a picnic, especially once the fall weather starts to set in. Although you and your date would have to provide food and anything else you might want to bring, the fountains make for a serene setting for a date with its multiple benches, a big patch of grass that is perfect for a picnic blanket and the trees that shade the area.

