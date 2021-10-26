Where to shop for last-minute costumes

As Halloween approaches, I’m sure many students have forgotten to actually buy costumes as people have been slammed with midterms and registering for classes. With less than a week until the holiday, time is running out to purchase the perfect attire.

Luckily, there are many stores open and available for you to do some last-minute costume shopping.

Halloween Stores

Starting off with the obvious, places like Spirit Halloween and Halloween City are some of the easiest places to get quick costumes, especially with their wide selection of pre-made costumes that already carry everything you need.

These stores also carry individual items, such as different tops and accessories, if you just need finishing touches. These stores can easily become pricy so it might not be the best option if you’re focusing on a cheap and quick costume.

Goodwill

Goodwill and other thrift or retail stores have essentially everything you’ll need if you’re willing to spend time to look for it, not to mention it’s also easy on your wallet.

There are sure to be some hidden gems as long as you look up and down the many aisles. At the very least, you should be able to find a few things for your costume and hopefully get the base of it done.

Dollar Tree

Although clothes are not typically sold at Dollar Tree, this is a great place to look for accessories and other props you may need to finalize your costume. The stores also carry a variety of makeup and other beauty products in case you don’t want to blow money on items you’ll never use again.

Target and Walmart

With stores like Target and Walmart, it not only has a decent-sized Halloween section, but there are also fashionable clothes you could wear again if you’re just looking for a casual Halloween costume. Shoes are also carried, unlike some of the other places mentioned, so you can fully complete your spooky look.

Amazon

Amazon potentially carries anything you could ever need for Halloween and if you’re a Prime Student member, you can get most of the catalog shipped to your house in a few days.

You can also sign up for the free trial in order to save more money. With Amazon, you can specifically filter the items to help you narrow down your search and find the perfect item for your costume.

