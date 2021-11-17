Anime watch guide if you’re just getting started

With streaming services making vast amounts of anime accessible, the options can be overwhelming, especially when you are trying to get your start in anime.

But with three simple tips you can better find the anime for you, starting off with finding the category of anime that is for you.

There are slice of life anime that romanticize everyday life and its challenges, but isn’t limited to the real world and can be based on fantasy.

Other genres can include Shōnen which is typically an action filled genre targeted to younger men that follows a formula and Shōjo which is commonly targeted towards younger women and includes romance storylines.

The second and third tips go hand in hand but sometimes simply picking an anime based on the animation style, the right style can transform a basic storyline into a captivating experience.

The third once you find an anime, that hungry feeling you get for more is common, researching the studio and creators of that anime can help you find more like it plunging you deeper into the rabbit hole.

Here are some starter friendly anime for all types of viewers to kick off your journey on a few known streaming services.

Hulu

For students who have access to Hulu under the genre tab there is a section dedicated to anime, with even the most recent “Demon Slayer” movie now available for fans.

“The Future Diary” follows two lovers in a life-or-death tournament where all participants have a diary that can show them the future, giving action fans lots of blood as well as twists and turns.

“My Hero Academia”, for those who love to root for the underdog, follows a young student in a world full of superpowers where he is determined to save the day with a smile.

“Black Clover”, which has been recently praised by rap star Megan Thee Stallion, is about a boy without magic in a world where magic determines one status. This will not give viewers a moment to breath from all the tears due to its wholesome nature.

Netflix

Netflix is a hub for anime with the streaming giant even creating its own content.

Many starters can commonly say that “Soul Eater” first sparked their anime journey with its compelling story of young hunters with human weapon partners devoting themselves to ridding the world of Kishin, monsters whose purpose is to eat human souls.

Netflix originals “Blue Period” and “Yaskue” blend the action, slice of life and comedy categories showcase Netflix’s success in the anime market.

For lovers of music “Carol & Tuesday” steal the heart of viewers taking a spin on an anime American Idol concept with real life guest singers Thundercat and GGK.

HBO Max

HBO subscribers also receive a limited selection from the anime streaming service Crunchyroll.

“Jujutsu Kaisen” is based on a boy who becomes the vessel of a powerful demon, and he must collect and eat all the demon’s possessed fingers and retain his soul to save the world.

“Tower of God” originally started off a Webtoon comic where we see a boy following the girl he loves into a mysterious tower where at the top will grant whatever wish to those who make it to the top. The problem is everything and everyone wants to kill them.

Animes like “My Hero Academia” and “Jujutsu Kaisen” are rising in popularity with “MHA” having released its second feature film in theatres back in late October.

TikTok is also a great source to find new and exciting anime both mainstream and underground that is right for you. Soon you might find yourself looking to sign up for anime streaming services like FUNimation and Crunchyroll to find a wider variety all in one place.

[email protected]