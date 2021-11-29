Fans won’t forget Harry Styles’ ‘Love on Tour’

After numerous rescheduled dates due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and Hurricane Nicholas, the Toyota Center finally hosted Harry Styles’ sold-out Love on Tour concert.

As the fans waited patiently for over half an hour after the said start time, Styles finally took the stage, opening with “Golden” and a visual introduction displayed across the screens.

With his opening he heeded caution to the ongoing pandemic and welcomed his fans with a dramatic and energized entrance, making the almost 30 minute wait worth it. Once he began, spirits in the arena were high.

He then went into sing “Carolina,” a song from his debut, self-titled album. One of his most popular songs, “Adore You,” was performed next, where Styles showed off some of his signature dance moves.

“Only Angel” and “She” were sung next, bringing a sultry tone into the concert. After tricking the crowd with a few seconds of “Two Ghosts,” he performed the full version of “Falling.”

While only making a few note changes to accommodate his voice to perform on stage, his guitarist, Mitch Rowlands’s solo in “She” made the song come to life from originally hearing it in Style’s album. Also lighting the arena in a red and pink hue, “She” stood amid his set.

He raised the audience’s spirits by performing “Sunflower, Vol. 6” next, then the mood circled back to alluring with Styles’ performance of “Woman.”

The next four songs sung were from “Fine Line,” the album he was on tour for. Instead of his full band, Styles was accompanied by his bass guitarist Elin Sandberg and pianist and backing vocalist Ny Oh, for “Cherry.”

“Lights Up,” “Canyon Moon,” and “Treat People with Kindness” were then performed, with Styles waving around a progress pride flag during his performance of “Treat People With Kindness.” Styles has been known to be an active, vocal supporter of the LGBTQ+ community in recent years.

Styles also stunned the crowd with One Direction’s hit debut single, “What Makes You Beautiful.” The last song before the encore was “Fine Line,” the title track of his most recent album. This song heavily features orchestration, and Styles said his goodbyes to the crowd before leaving the stage.

Returning for three more songs, his debut single, “Sign of the Times” was the first for his encore, followed by “Watermelon Sugar,” which has over 1.5 billion streams on Spotify.

And last but not least, Styles and his band closed out the show with a song with an edgier feel, “Kiwi.”



Styles also interacted with the crowd by reading out some of their signs, answering questions and even calling someone’s ex for them, hoping to get them back together.

While the show lasting nearly an hour and 45 minutes, it still somehow feeling like time flew by.

Styles’ vibrant personality and energetic stage presence made for a night Houstonians and other fans won’t forget.

