UH hosts Stress Free Finals events to raise student spirit

With the close of the fall semester rapidly approaching, UH is trying to help students ease some end-of-year worries by continuing Stress Free Finals, including Winter Wonderland.

Starting off Monday with much-needed fuel, the Student Center Food Court gave students free breakfast, along with bluebooks to help with studying.

Later that day, the University held a guiding painting session at the Student Center South Ballroom, where students could creatively relieve some of their stress.

Tuesday brought the Stress-Free Finals Kickoff, by UH departments, including the Women and Gender Resource Center, Center for Fraternity and Sorority Life and the Center for Diversity and Inclusion.

These departments hosted live music, a photo-booth, giveaways and more for students to enjoy.

Lego building and the Counseling and Psychological Services “Let’s Talk” program were held Monday through Friday of this week.

The all-day lego building was held at the A.D. Bruce Religion Center, allowing students to come and go as they please.

“Let’s Talk” is a CAPS program where any UH community member can confide in and receive guidance as needed through drop-in sessions with a CAPS clinician.

From Tuesday to Thursday, the Center for Diversity and Inclusion extended its hours and served hot cocoa with donuts for students to enjoy during their studies.

For those who love retail therapy, the Good Vibes Vintage Market gave away free vintage merch, had live music, local vintage shops and different activities that were provided by the Blaffer Art Museum and the Architecture, Design & Art Library.

Winter came early Thursday morning, when the University had 60 tons of snow laid across Lynn Eusan Park for the annual Winter Wonderland hosted by the Student Program Board.

Students who attended were able to receive free t-shirts, food as well as go sledding.

Some students felt like the events this year weren’t as efficient or up to par with previous Stress Free Finals events, like biology junior Manushi Vatani.

“Instead of having the forms, (they should) have the card swipes like before, that would make it go much faster,” Vatani said. “My freshman year, they had funnel cake, and they advertised funnel cake this year but there’s no funnel cake.”

Other students saw this as a perfect way to start off their finals weeks.

“There’s a lot of games and it’s a nice break from studying,” said biomedical engineering senior Xanthica Carmona. “All the events were pretty beneficial.”

Unwind with Wellness on Monday Dec. 6 and the LGBTQ Resource Center’s Fruity Finals from Dec. 7-9 are the last two events of Stress Free Finals students can enjoy before they roll into the last days of the semester.

